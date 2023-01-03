Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VNQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.