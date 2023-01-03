BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.48.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 611,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,609. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.31. The stock has a market cap of C$54.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.