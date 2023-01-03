BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.48.

BCE traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 611,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,609. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.31. The stock has a market cap of C$54.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

