BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $219.94

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.94, but opened at $229.67. BeiGene shares last traded at $230.27, with a volume of 259 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.83.
BeiGene Stock Up 3.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.