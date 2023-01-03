BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $219.94

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.94, but opened at $229.67. BeiGene shares last traded at $230.27, with a volume of 259 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.83.

BeiGene Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,836 shares of company stock worth $6,861,664. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

