Beldex (BDX) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.33 or 0.07281227 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023453 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

