Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.92. 35,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,335. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.32 and its 200 day moving average is $506.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

