Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 295,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,451,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

