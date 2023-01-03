Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

