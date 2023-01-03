Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading 4% Higher

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 55,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 136,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bell Copper Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

