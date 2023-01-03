Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,623. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Stories

