Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
