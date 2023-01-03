Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00027579 BTC on exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $71,956.22 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002413 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

