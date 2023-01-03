Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 3,121 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

