Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,405 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

