Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34,096.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 521,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 519,969 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,955,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,941 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443,956.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $36.20.

