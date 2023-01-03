Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 1.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NVR by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in NVR by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NVR opened at $4,612.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,496.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,300.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,917.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

