Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,070,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,402,000 after purchasing an additional 311,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,906,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after acquiring an additional 361,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,115,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

