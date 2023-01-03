Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

