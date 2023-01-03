BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,646. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after acquiring an additional 229,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BHP Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.