Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $23.69

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $25.07. Bilibili shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 108,009 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.