Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $23.69

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $25.07. Bilibili shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 108,009 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

