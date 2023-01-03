BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.01. 17,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $263.95. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

