Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Hits $144,135.23 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $144,135.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00111813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00187015 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059906 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

