Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $88.87 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00238235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

