Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00059906 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $160.05 million and approximately $130,791.25 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00597477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00251835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.58199847 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $104,106.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.