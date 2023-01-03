BitDAO Price Reaches $0.38 (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $36.56 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

