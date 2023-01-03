BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $685.34 million and approximately $252,706.61 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

