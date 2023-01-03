Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Down to $16.87

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $16.48. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 9,289 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.75%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.0% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 206,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

