BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 176,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,509,726 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,755. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

