Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 92,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 943,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 62,762 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

BTT stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

