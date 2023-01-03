BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 585,840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 774,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 86,461 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 491,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 331,722 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 296,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 134,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,312. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

