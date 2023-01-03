BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,867. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.