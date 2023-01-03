Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $40,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,863,469 shares of company stock worth $2,211,546. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,210,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

BLND stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 1,679,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,750. Blend Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

