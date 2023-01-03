Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lowered by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,385 shares of company stock worth $20,681,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

Shares of SQ opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

