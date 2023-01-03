Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Trading Down 6.3%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 50,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,919,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $370.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

