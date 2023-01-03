BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €77.00 ($81.91) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of EPA BNP traded up €1.68 ($1.79) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €54.93 ($58.44). 1,815,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.21. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

