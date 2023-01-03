Bone ShibaSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.45 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005315 BTC on popular exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $152.55 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,788.64529708 with 162,120,440.38469848 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.90009629 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,432,920.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

