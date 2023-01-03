Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 15,751 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 567,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 41,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,064. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

