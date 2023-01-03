Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,456. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

