Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,300 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.48. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $318.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

