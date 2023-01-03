BORA Market Capitalization Achieves $100.86 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, BORA has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BORA token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $100.86 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BORA Profile

BORA’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

