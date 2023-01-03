BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

BPT traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $11.68. 7,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,267.81% and a net margin of 97.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7031 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.