Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BREZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,717,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

