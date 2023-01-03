BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.58

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.45. BRF shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 28,052 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

