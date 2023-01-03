Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Target Price at GBX 2,937

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($35.39).

BNZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.36) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.64), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($330,138.98).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,783 ($33.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.14). The company has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,059.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,930.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,887.74.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

