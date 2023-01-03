Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Target Price at GBX 2,937

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($35.39).
BNZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.36) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.64), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($330,138.98).
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.