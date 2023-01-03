Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $122.24

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.24.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences
In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,992,926. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NBIX opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $129.29.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.