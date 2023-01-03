Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $122.24

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,992,926. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 629.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

