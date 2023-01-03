BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,561 shares during the period. BRP Group accounts for 1.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.87% of BRP Group worth $26,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BRP Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BRP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

