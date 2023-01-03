Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bruker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,600,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

