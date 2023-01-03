Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $204,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,566.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Wager purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $204,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,708 shares of company stock worth $199,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,537,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

BYRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James decreased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of BYRN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.42. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

