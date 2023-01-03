CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.71.

In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $300.59 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

