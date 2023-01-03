Cacti Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Embecta worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $29,545,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $500,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $2,098,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $380,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Embecta Price Performance

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Embecta Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.