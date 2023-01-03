Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 5.5% Higher

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.02. 920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -319.44%.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 337.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 75,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

